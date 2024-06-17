Namishree Group Unveils 'ARIA' - Luxurious Living Amidst Nature in Nagole

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 17: Notable Hyderabad-based real estate developer, Namishree Group, has announced plans to develop a luxurious residential project named 'ARIA' located in Nagole, Hyderabad.

Spanning an expansive 6.2 acres and surrounded by the greenery of Mahavir Harina Vanasthalli National Park, 'ARIA' will feature five impressive towers, each standing G+25 floors tall and housing a total of 625 opulent 3 BHK apartments.

In addition to its luxurious living spaces, 'ARIA' will offer over 50,000 Sqft of lavish amenities for residents to indulge in. The project is currently under construction with a completion timeline set for 2028.

