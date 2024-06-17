Left Menu

Namishree Group Unveils 'ARIA' - Luxurious Living Amidst Nature in Nagole

Namishree Group, a Hyderabad-based real estate developer, is developing a luxurious residential project named 'ARIA' in Nagole, Hyderabad. 'ARIA' spans 6.2 acres and offers G+25 towers with 625 premium 3 BHK apartments. Surrounded by Mahavir Harina Vanasthalli National Park, 'ARIA' promises opulent living with extensive amenities.

AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 17: Notable Hyderabad-based real estate developer, Namishree Group, has announced plans to develop a luxurious residential project named 'ARIA' located in Nagole, Hyderabad.

Spanning an expansive 6.2 acres and surrounded by the greenery of Mahavir Harina Vanasthalli National Park, 'ARIA' will feature five impressive towers, each standing G+25 floors tall and housing a total of 625 opulent 3 BHK apartments.

In addition to its luxurious living spaces, 'ARIA' will offer over 50,000 Sqft of lavish amenities for residents to indulge in. The project is currently under construction with a completion timeline set for 2028.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

