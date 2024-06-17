Intense Search Ops Continue for Buried Worker in Maharashtra's Water Tunnel Project
A search operation in Maharashtra's Palghar continues for an excavator and its operator, buried in a water project tunnel. Efforts are spearheaded by the NDRF and MES. Chief Minister Shinde has urged rapid action, while local officials focus on reinforcing the structure and removing debris to reach the trapped worker.
The search operation that commenced in Palghar district, Maharashtra, for an excavator and its operator buried within a water project tunnel, remains ongoing, according to official reports. The incident occurred on May 29 near the Versova bridge under the Surya project, which is designed to redirect water to Mira Bhayander for drinking purposes.
Efforts are led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Military Engineering Services (MES), along with the local fire brigade. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has visited the site, instructing the MMRDA and contractor L&T to intensify search and rescue operations.
Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam emphasized that current efforts involve reinforcing the tunnel's corners and walls to facilitate debris removal. Concrete breaking inside the shaft has started to expedite access to the trapped individual. Collector Govind Bodke is closely monitoring the situation, according to a release from the district administration.
