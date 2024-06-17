Left Menu

Heroic Train Pilot Saves 10 Lions in Gujarat Near Pipavav Port

Mukesh Kumar Meena, a locomotive pilot, heroically used emergency brakes to stop his goods train and save 10 lions resting on the tracks near Pipavav Port in Gujarat's Amreli district. This act earned widespread praise and highlighted ongoing efforts by Bhavnagar Division to ensure wildlife safety along the railway line.

Mukesh Kumar Meena, a vigilant locomotive pilot, sparked waves of praise after heroically halting his goods train to save 10 lions resting on the tracks near Gujarat's Pipavav Port. The incident, unfolding in the early hours of Monday, underscores the Bhavnagar Division's continuous efforts to safeguard wildlife along this railway route.

According to a Western Railway Bhavnagar division release, Meena's quick action in applying emergency brakes allowed the lions to peacefully vacate the tracks, ensuring their safety and averting a potential disaster. His commendable role in protecting these majestic creatures has earned him accolades from officials.

While videos captured by Meena before sunrise showcased the lions strolling along the tracks, this incident draws attention to the recurring issue of wildlife casualties in the area. Efforts such as erecting fences and maintaining speed limits are part of broader strategies to prevent such tragedies. The Gujarat High Court recently urged authorities to adopt concrete measures in this regard. As per the last census in June 2020, Gujarat hosts 674 Asiatic lions.

