Indore Metro Rail Faces Public Resistance, Feasibility Survey Ordered

Public and social organisations in Indore have raised objections to certain proposed routes of the under-construction metro rail. Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya has directed officials to conduct a fresh feasibility survey and submit a report within a month. Around 30-40% of the project is already completed.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 17-06-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 21:12 IST
Public resistance to certain proposed routes of Indore's under-construction metro rail project has led to a directive for a fresh feasibility survey, according to Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya.

An open house meeting with stakeholders revealed dissatisfaction with the current plan, particularly the underground segments. Vijayvargiya assured that a new technical and financial survey would be conducted and a report submitted within a month.

Currently, about 30 to 40 percent of the metro rail project has been completed. The foundation stone for the first phase, covering 31.50 kilometers at a total cost of Rs 7,500.80 crore, was laid in 2019, with a trial run conducted in September 2023.

