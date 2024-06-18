Tragic Fire Claims Six Lives Southwest of Atlanta

A disastrous fire claimed six lives, including three children, in a home southwest of Atlanta early Monday, as reported by the local coroner.

The Coweta County Coroner's Office confirmed the children were aged 6, 12, and 13. The oldest victim, who was in their 70s, had yet to be identified.

Among the 11 people inside the home, five survived and were promptly transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. Some survivors sustained serious injuries, according to Coweta County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters arrived at the scene just north of Newnan, Georgia, at 4:57 am, encountering a home that was already over 50 percent engulfed in flames, with fire emanating from the roof.

A Coweta County firefighter sustained minor injuries while battling the blaze, officials stated.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic loss," the Coweta County Sheriff's Office expressed, urging for thoughts and prayers for the victims and their loved ones. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, involving multiple agencies.

