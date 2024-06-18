German Robotics Industry Faces Fierce Chinese Competition, VDMA Reports

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

German robotics industry faces stiff competition from China, VDMA says

Growing competition from China is weighing on the outlook for Germany's robotic industry, which is already struggling with falling orders in a weak domestic economy, a representative of the VDMA engineering association told Reuters.

"Competition is fierce," Frank Konrad, head of VDMA's robotics and automation department, said in comments published on Monday. "Many Chinese suppliers have grown strongly in their home markets and are now pushing into Europe."

