Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives Near Tibba Village

Three individuals were tragically killed and three others sustained injuries in a head-on collision involving a motorcycle and a scooter near Tibba village, police reported on Tuesday.

The harrowing incident took place late Monday night, leaving the local community in shock.

The injured parties have been swiftly transported and admitted to the civil hospital for urgent medical care.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)