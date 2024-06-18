Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives Near Tibba Village

Three individuals lost their lives and three others were injured in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a scooter near Tibba village. The incident occurred on Monday night and the injured have been admitted to the civil hospital.

PTI | Kapurthala | Updated: 18-06-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 13:31 IST
Three individuals were tragically killed and three others sustained injuries in a head-on collision involving a motorcycle and a scooter near Tibba village, police reported on Tuesday.

The harrowing incident took place late Monday night, leaving the local community in shock.

The injured parties have been swiftly transported and admitted to the civil hospital for urgent medical care.

