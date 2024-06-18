Incessant Rains Cause Havoc in Arunachal Pradesh

Incessant rains over the last few days triggered landslides across Arunachal Pradesh, throwing life out of gear, officials reported on Tuesday.

A section of National Highway 415, along with a culvert, was washed away in the Karsingsa sinking zone on Tuesday morning, cutting off connectivity between Nirjuli and Banderdewa.

Vehicles were rerouted via Gumto Road, officials added. With heavy rains forecasted by the IMD in the state capital, the district administration has urged residents in vulnerable areas to move to safer locations or designated relief camps.

Waterlogging was reported on the Doimuk-Potin Road and several parts of the Itanagar-Yupia Road. Although there were landslides in various areas of the state capital, officials confirmed no loss of human lives so far.

Other districts also experienced landslides and flood-like conditions, with many rivers swelling due to continuous downpours over the last few days.

