Left Menu

Incessant Rains Cause Havoc in Arunachal Pradesh

Incessant rains in Arunachal Pradesh over the past few days have triggered landslides, disrupted traffic, and led to waterlogging, severely affecting normal life. National Highway 415 was washed away at the Karsingsa zone. The district administration has urged residents in vulnerable areas to relocate to safer locations amid ongoing heavy rainfall.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 18-06-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 16:53 IST
Incessant Rains Cause Havoc in Arunachal Pradesh
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Incessant rains over the last few days triggered landslides across Arunachal Pradesh, throwing life out of gear, officials reported on Tuesday.

A section of National Highway 415, along with a culvert, was washed away in the Karsingsa sinking zone on Tuesday morning, cutting off connectivity between Nirjuli and Banderdewa.

Vehicles were rerouted via Gumto Road, officials added. With heavy rains forecasted by the IMD in the state capital, the district administration has urged residents in vulnerable areas to move to safer locations or designated relief camps.

Waterlogging was reported on the Doimuk-Potin Road and several parts of the Itanagar-Yupia Road. Although there were landslides in various areas of the state capital, officials confirmed no loss of human lives so far.

Other districts also experienced landslides and flood-like conditions, with many rivers swelling due to continuous downpours over the last few days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Building Resilience with Nature: A New Tool for Climate Solutions

Cultivating Prosperity: The Future of Aquaculture in Southern Mozambique

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024