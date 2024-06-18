Wildfires Surge in Southern California: Infrastructure at Risk, Residents on Alert

Authorities have increased containment of a significant wildfire engulfing steep, inaccessible terrain north of Los Angeles, threatening crucial infrastructure. Hot, arid, and windy conditions are expected to complicate firefighting efforts on Tuesday.

As of Monday night, the Post Fire was 20% contained after experiencing explosive growth due to wind over the weekend near Interstate 5, the West Coast's main north-south route.

"Current weather conditions are hindering fire control," the Los Angeles County Fire Department stated in an update. "Important structures like power lines, dams, and oil pipelines are at risk." Strong north winds are anticipated to keep moving the fire southward, exacerbated by predicted high temperatures, low humidity, and wind gusts of up to 55 mph (88 kph). Evacuation preparations have been advised for Castaic residents.

