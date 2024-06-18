Left Menu

After weak monsoon till now, Kerala rains to get heavier by June 21-22: Met Dept

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-06-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 18:01 IST
After a dip in monsoon rainfall in the past few days, there is likely to be an increase in the rains in Kerala by June 21-22, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD on Tuesday issued an orange alert in three northern Kerala districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur for June 21 and a yellow alert in six others.

For June 22, it issued an orange alert in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod and yellow alert in eight other districts of the state.

According to the IMD, the volume of rainfall is set to increase due to the strong westerly/south westerly winds over the Kerala coast on those two days.

An orange alert is issued when 'very heavy rainfall' of 11 cm to 20 cm is expected, and a yellow alert for 'heavy rainfall' of between 6 to 11 cm.

