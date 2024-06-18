Left Menu

Missing Children Found Safe After Theme Park Adventure

Three children aged 14, 9, and 7 were found safe by British police after being reported missing following a day out at a theme park near London. The children, who traveled from Milton Keynes, were last seen in Staines town center. Their safe recovery was confirmed 18 hours later.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 18:34 IST
Missing Children Found Safe After Theme Park Adventure
AI Generated Representative Image

British police said on Tuesday they had found three children aged 14, 9 and 7 who had been reported missing after a day out at a theme park 20 miles south west of London.

The three children were found "safe and well" in London Surrey Police said in an updated statement, 18 hours after they were reported missing on Monday. "We appreciate the concern that this incident caused, especially given the children's ages and the fact that they were missing overnight," Surrey police detective Trevor Struthers said in a statement.

The children had spent Monday at the theme park in Chertsey said an earlier statement asking the public to help locate them, adding that they had last been seen walking towards nearby Staines town centre at 1417 GMT. The police said the three children had travelled to the park from Milton Keynes, a town 60 miles away, and the younger two children were related.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024