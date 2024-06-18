Himachal Pradesh Sizzles: Severe Heat Wave Grips the State

Himachal Pradesh continued to reel under heat wave conditions on Tuesday, with the mercury staying four to eight notches above the season's normal in most parts, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Severe heat wave conditions were particularly noted in Una, recording the highest temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius. Other districts experiencing high temperatures included Dhaulakuan at 42.2 degrees Celsius, Bilaspur at 42 degrees Celsius, and Hamirpur at 41.2 degrees Celsius, with Sirmaur, Shimla, Kangra, Kullu, Nahan, Solan, and Mandi also affected.

The IMD issued a yellow warning for heat waves and thunderstorms with lightning for isolated places in ten districts, excluding Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti for Wednesday. Thunderstorms and lightning are also predicted for various districts, including Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla on Thursday.

The heat wave is likely to persist in isolated pockets for the next two days before abating, with rain expected in higher hills from June 20-24, in mid hills from June 19-21, and at a few places in lower hills on June 19 and 20.

Despite the sweltering heat, some regions received rainfall over the past 24 hours, with Bajaura observing the highest rainfall at 16 mm, followed by Mandi at 14.9 mm, and Dharamsala at 11.2 mm. Other areas such as Kangra, Palampur, Dalhousie, Gohar, Bhuntar, Sainj, Tinder, Banjar, Manali, Sundernagar, Pandoh, Sarkaghat, Kataula, Bharmour, and Chauri also recorded varying amounts of rain.

Minimum temperatures rose slightly, with Paonta Sahib recording the highest nighttime low at 31 degrees Celsius, followed by Dhaulakuan at 27.6 degrees Celsius, Dehra Gopipur at 27 degrees Celsius, and Nahan at 26.4 degrees Celsius.

