Tragic End: Elephant Dies of Electrocution in Anthiyur Forest

A 12-year-old elephant was found dead in the Anthiyur forest area, suspected to have died from electrocution due to a local farmer's electric fencing. The exact cause will be determined after an autopsy.

PTI | Erode | Updated: 19-06-2024 09:30 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 09:30 IST
Tragic End: Elephant Dies of Electrocution in Anthiyur Forest
A tragic incident unfolded in the Anthiyur forest area as a 12-year-old male elephant succumbed to electrocution, forestry officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The lifeless body of the elephant was discovered by villagers in the Karumparai forest area near Thooka Naicken Palayam on Tuesday evening. Promptly, a team of forest officials arrived at the scene to investigate.

Initial suspicions point towards electric fencing set up by farmers to protect their crops. It's believed the elephant, in search of water and food, may have inadvertently come into contact with the live wire, leading to its untimely death. The definitive cause will be confirmed following an autopsy scheduled for Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

