Scientists Witness Dormant Black Hole Roaring to Life
Researchers observed a dramatic brightening at the heart of a distant galaxy, indicating the awakening of a supermassive black hole from dormancy. This marks the first real-time observation of such an event. Concurrently, Boeing Starliner's Earth return, with NASA astronauts on board, has been delayed to June 26.
Boeing Starliner's return to Earth pushed to June 26
Boeing Starliner's return to Earth from the International Space Station with its first crew of astronauts has been pushed back to June 26, a NASA official said on Tuesday. NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams were launched aboard Starliner June 5 and arrived at the ISS following a 24-hour flight in which the spacecraft encountered four helium leaks and five failures of its 28 maneuvering thrusters.
Scientists witness a dormant supermassive black hole roar to life
At the center of the Milky Way galaxy resides a supermassive black hole four million times the mass of our sun called Sagittarius A* that some scientists have called a gentle giant because of its quiescence. But someday it could become a beast. Researchers said on Tuesday they have observed in real time a dramatic brightening at the heart of another galaxy apparently caused by a supermassive black hole awakening from dormancy and beginning to gorge itself with nearby material. It marks the first time this awakening process has been seen as it happens.
