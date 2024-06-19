Massive Demolition in Lucknow Clears 1,320 Illegal Structures for Eco-Tourism Hub

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has concluded the demolition of 1,320 illegal structures in Akbarnagar, announcing the completion on Wednesday.

Utilizing heavy machinery such as bulldozers, the LDA cleared around 1,169 illegal residential properties and over 100 commercial constructions from a 24.5-acre riverbed area of the Kukrail River.

This operation, initiated in December, included the dismantling of various religious sites belonging to Hindu and Muslim communities. On Tuesday alone, approximately 100 buildings were razed, and the next phase will involve debris removal.

In response to the displacement, more than 1,800 affected families have been resettled under the PM Awas Yojna. The state government has earmarked the freed land for the development of an eco-tourism hub, aimed at revitalizing the area.

