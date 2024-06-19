Left Menu

Massive Demolition in Lucknow Clears 1,320 Illegal Structures for Eco-Tourism Hub

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has demolished 1,320 illegal structures on the riverbed of Kukrail River in Akbarnagar, completing a clearance project started in December. The state government plans to develop an eco-tourism hub on the reclaimed 24.5 acres. Displaced families will be accommodated under PM Awas Yojna.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-06-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 11:46 IST
Massive Demolition in Lucknow Clears 1,320 Illegal Structures for Eco-Tourism Hub
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has concluded the demolition of 1,320 illegal structures in Akbarnagar, announcing the completion on Wednesday.

Utilizing heavy machinery such as bulldozers, the LDA cleared around 1,169 illegal residential properties and over 100 commercial constructions from a 24.5-acre riverbed area of the Kukrail River.

This operation, initiated in December, included the dismantling of various religious sites belonging to Hindu and Muslim communities. On Tuesday alone, approximately 100 buildings were razed, and the next phase will involve debris removal.

In response to the displacement, more than 1,800 affected families have been resettled under the PM Awas Yojna. The state government has earmarked the freed land for the development of an eco-tourism hub, aimed at revitalizing the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: AIoT-Driven Precision Water Management and Crop Optimization

AI's Leap Forward: How 2024 is Redefining Technology

Asia's Wake-Up Call: Strengthening Health Systems Post-COVID-19

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024