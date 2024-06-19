Left Menu

The High-Flying Hedonism of Parrots: Nature’s Intoxicated Revelers

Recent research unveils the intriguing behavior of Norfolk Island green parrots using chewed pepper tree bark for preening. This could be a rare instance of birds utilizing plant matter to eliminate parasites and derive pleasure. Such behavior, akin to human alcohol consumption, holds significant evolutionary implications and demands further study.

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 19-06-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 14:03 IST
The High-Flying Hedonism of Parrots: Nature’s Intoxicated Revelers
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a fascinating twist of avian behavior, Norfolk Island green parrots have been observed engaging in a unique preening routine involving chewed pepper tree bark. Researchers believe this to be a rare case where birds use plant material to rid themselves of parasites, with additional potential for deriving pleasure.

Notably, this behavior parallels human consumption of alcohol, raising questions about evolutionary advantages. The parrots appeared especially animated during this self-care ritual, implying that the pungent chemicals in the pepper tree bark might have stimulating effects.

This observation invites a broader consideration of the pursuit of pleasure in animal behavior, a typically overlooked aspect that holds rich potential for further research and understanding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: AIoT-Driven Precision Water Management and Crop Optimization

AI's Leap Forward: How 2024 is Redefining Technology

Asia's Wake-Up Call: Strengthening Health Systems Post-COVID-19

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024