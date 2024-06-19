The High-Flying Hedonism of Parrots: Nature’s Intoxicated Revelers

In a fascinating twist of avian behavior, Norfolk Island green parrots have been observed engaging in a unique preening routine involving chewed pepper tree bark. Researchers believe this to be a rare case where birds use plant material to rid themselves of parasites, with additional potential for deriving pleasure.

Notably, this behavior parallels human consumption of alcohol, raising questions about evolutionary advantages. The parrots appeared especially animated during this self-care ritual, implying that the pungent chemicals in the pepper tree bark might have stimulating effects.

This observation invites a broader consideration of the pursuit of pleasure in animal behavior, a typically overlooked aspect that holds rich potential for further research and understanding.

