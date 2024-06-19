4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Islamabad and Surrounding Regions

An earthquake of 4.7 magnitude jolted parts of Pakistan, including the capital Islamabad, on Wednesday. Fortunately, no loss of life or property has been reported so far.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre reported that the earthquake's epicenter was situated in southeastern Afghanistan at a depth of 98 kilometres. Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Swat, Malakand, North Waziristan, Parachinar, Lower Dir, Hangu, Charsadda, and Swabi.

Pakistan is frequently affected by earthquakes as it lies on the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. Earlier this month, Karachi experienced a 3.2 magnitude quake, and in March, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces. A devastating 7.4 magnitude quake hit Pakistan in 2005, resulting in over 74,000 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)