4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Islamabad and Surrounding Regions
On Wednesday, a 4.7 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad. Fortunately, there were no immediate reports of casualties or property damage. The epicenter was located in southeastern Afghanistan, affecting various regions across Pakistan, which regularly experiences seismic activity due to its position on tectonic plate boundaries.
The National Seismic Monitoring Centre reported that the earthquake's epicenter was situated in southeastern Afghanistan at a depth of 98 kilometres. Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Swat, Malakand, North Waziristan, Parachinar, Lower Dir, Hangu, Charsadda, and Swabi.
Pakistan is frequently affected by earthquakes as it lies on the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. Earlier this month, Karachi experienced a 3.2 magnitude quake, and in March, a 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces. A devastating 7.4 magnitude quake hit Pakistan in 2005, resulting in over 74,000 deaths.
