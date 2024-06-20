Left Menu

India Battles Ferocious Heatwave: Rising Temperatures and Increasing Casualties

Northern and eastern India are enduring a relentless heatwave, causing numerous heat stroke cases and fatalities. Authorities have set up special hospital units and advised preparedness. Minimal relief is expected from an upcoming western disturbance. The situation is intensified by climate change, with severe implications for water and power resources.

Northern and eastern India are currently sweltering under a relentless heatwave, leading to a sharp rise in heat stroke cases and fatalities. The Indian government has responded by setting up special hospital units and issuing advisories to states to prepare for the continual onslaught of heat.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a western disturbance is expected to provide slight relief in the coming days, though it won't be significant. The delay in the monsoon's arrival has further exacerbated the already dire situation, particularly in north India, which is suffering from these unrelenting temperatures.

Record-high temperatures have been registered, with many regions exceeding 40 degrees Celsius. This unprecedented heat is putting immense pressure on water and power resources, leading to record power consumption and a crisis in water availability. Experts attribute this extreme weather partly to climate change and the El Niño phenomenon, which have increased the intensity and frequency of heatwaves.

