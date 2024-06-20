Kerala Braces for Heavy Rainfall and Strong Winds: NDRF Teams Pre-Deployed

In anticipation of heavy rainfall and strong winds, the Kerala government has requested the pre-deployment of nine NDRF teams across the state, according to a statement released by the paramilitary force on Thursday.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) announced that teams will be stationed in districts including Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kollam, Kozhikode, Thrissur, and Wayanad. The NDRF's control room in Arakkonam is supervising the situation round the clock in close coordination with the state's emergency operation control room.

These teams will come equipped with flood rescue tools, search and rescue equipment for collapsed structures, communication gear such as vehicle-mounted quick deployment antenna, and personal protective gear.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted increased rain in Kerala by June 21-22 and has issued varying levels of alerts, ranging from yellow to orange, to indicate the severity of expected rainfall. The IMD advised residents to stay safe and adhere to local advisories.

