Iowa Flood Crisis: Helicopter Rescues Amidst Widespread US Heatwave

The governor of Iowa took decisive action on Saturday, deploying helicopters to evacuate residents from Rock Valley, a small town overwhelmed by floodwaters following weeks of relentless rain. The severe weather has left the town without running water, forcing hundreds of residents to flee their homes amidst the rising waters.

Rock Valley's Mayor, Kevin Van Otterloo, described the dire situation, with residents needing rescue from rooftops as their homes became engulfed. 'We've had so much rain here,' he lamented, detailing how an intense downpour overwhelmed the area's capacity to manage the excess water.

Meanwhile, large swathes of the United States remain under oppressive heat advisories and warnings. The National Weather Service reported that over 100 million people are affected, with temperatures soaring toward 100 degrees Fahrenheit in major cities. The excessive heat has led to a spike in heat-related hospital visits and disrupted daily life for millions.

