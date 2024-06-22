Left Menu

Iowa Flood Crisis: Helicopter Rescues Amidst Widespread US Heatwave

The governor of Iowa deployed helicopters for evacuations in Rock Valley due to severe flooding, while a heatwave grips much of the US. Residents faced dire conditions with no access to running water. Elsewhere, the extreme heat caused widespread disruptions and health concerns, exacerbating the situation.

PTI | Iowa | Updated: 22-06-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 22-06-2024 23:18 IST
Iowa Flood Crisis: Helicopter Rescues Amidst Widespread US Heatwave
governor
  • Country:
  • United States

The governor of Iowa took decisive action on Saturday, deploying helicopters to evacuate residents from Rock Valley, a small town overwhelmed by floodwaters following weeks of relentless rain. The severe weather has left the town without running water, forcing hundreds of residents to flee their homes amidst the rising waters.

Rock Valley's Mayor, Kevin Van Otterloo, described the dire situation, with residents needing rescue from rooftops as their homes became engulfed. 'We've had so much rain here,' he lamented, detailing how an intense downpour overwhelmed the area's capacity to manage the excess water.

Meanwhile, large swathes of the United States remain under oppressive heat advisories and warnings. The National Weather Service reported that over 100 million people are affected, with temperatures soaring toward 100 degrees Fahrenheit in major cities. The excessive heat has led to a spike in heat-related hospital visits and disrupted daily life for millions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024