Sino-French Satellite Launched for Stellar Exploration

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Sino-French satellite launched into orbit, China's CCTV says

A satellite developed by China and France, the most powerful yet for studying the farthest explosion of stars, was launched into orbit on Saturday, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported. The satellite to study phenomena including gamma-ray bursts was lifted into orbit by a Chinese carrier rocket launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan, CCTV said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)