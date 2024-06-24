Sino-French Satellite Launched for Stellar Exploration
A joint Sino-French satellite, designed to study the furthest explosions of stars, was launched into orbit by a Chinese carrier rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center. This advanced satellite will explore phenomena such as gamma-ray bursts, marking a significant milestone in space research.
Sino-French satellite launched into orbit, China's CCTV says
A satellite developed by China and France, the most powerful yet for studying the farthest explosion of stars, was launched into orbit on Saturday, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported. The satellite to study phenomena including gamma-ray bursts was lifted into orbit by a Chinese carrier rocket launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan, CCTV said.
