Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Famed Lifeguard and Surfer Tamayo Perry Dies in Shark Attack

Tamayo Perry, a beloved Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguard and renowned surfer, tragically died after a shark attack near Goat Island, Oahu. The incident, occurring on Sunday afternoon, prompted swift emergency response. Perry's loss deeply affects the North Shore community, where he was both famous and cherished.

PTI | Hawaii | Updated: 24-06-2024 10:58 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 10:58 IST
Tragic Loss: Famed Lifeguard and Surfer Tamayo Perry Dies in Shark Attack
  • Country:
  • United States

In a tragic incident, professional lifeguard and renowned surfer Tamayo Perry, 49, lost his life following a shark attack while surfing off Oahu's Goat Island on Sunday afternoon, authorities reported.

The attack took place near Goat Island, with the City and County of Honolulu Ocean Safety, alongside fire, police, and emergency medical services, responding to the scene at Malaekahana Beach on Oahu's North Shore just before 1 pm after a report of a man with shark bites. Lifeguards quickly transported Perry to shore via jet ski, where paramedics pronounced him dead, according to Shayne Enright of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department.

Perry began his career with the Ocean Safety department in July 2016 and was highly respected in the community, known for his infectious personality and love for others. His passing led to the posting of shark warnings in the area. Honolulu Ocean Safety Acting Chief Kurt Lager and Mayor Rick Blangiardi both expressed their deep condolences, acknowledging Perry's legendary status and the profound impact of his loss on the North Shore community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024