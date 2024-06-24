Tragic Loss: Famed Lifeguard and Surfer Tamayo Perry Dies in Shark Attack

In a tragic incident, professional lifeguard and renowned surfer Tamayo Perry, 49, lost his life following a shark attack while surfing off Oahu's Goat Island on Sunday afternoon, authorities reported.

The attack took place near Goat Island, with the City and County of Honolulu Ocean Safety, alongside fire, police, and emergency medical services, responding to the scene at Malaekahana Beach on Oahu's North Shore just before 1 pm after a report of a man with shark bites. Lifeguards quickly transported Perry to shore via jet ski, where paramedics pronounced him dead, according to Shayne Enright of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department.

Perry began his career with the Ocean Safety department in July 2016 and was highly respected in the community, known for his infectious personality and love for others. His passing led to the posting of shark warnings in the area. Honolulu Ocean Safety Acting Chief Kurt Lager and Mayor Rick Blangiardi both expressed their deep condolences, acknowledging Perry's legendary status and the profound impact of his loss on the North Shore community.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)