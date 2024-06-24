Left Menu

Tragic Fire at South Korean Lithium Battery Factory Leaves Nine Dead

A fire at a lithium battery manufacturing factory in Hwaseong, South Korea, left at least nine people dead, four injured, and 15 missing. The blaze was largely extinguished, but the cause remains unknown. Authorities confirmed that many of the missing are foreign nationals, including Chinese workers.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 24-06-2024 13:04 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 13:04 IST
Tragic Fire at South Korean Lithium Battery Factory Leaves Nine Dead
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • South Korea

A devastating fire at a lithium battery factory in Hwaseong, South Korea, has resulted in nine fatalities, as reported on Monday. The blaze also left four individuals injured and 15 more unaccounted for, with rescue teams actively searching for survivors.

The incident occurred near the capital, Seoul, with initial reports confirming one death and four injuries, two of them critical. As rescuers delved deeper into the site, additional bodies were discovered, raising the death toll.

Local fire official Kim Jin-young, during a televised briefing, confirmed that many of the missing persons are foreign nationals, including Chinese workers. The missing were last traced via mobile phone signals to the factory's second floor. Although the fire has been largely contained, the exact cause remains under investigation, and 102 workers were present at the time of the disaster.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024