Tragic Fire at South Korean Lithium Battery Factory Leaves Nine Dead

A devastating fire at a lithium battery factory in Hwaseong, South Korea, has resulted in nine fatalities, as reported on Monday. The blaze also left four individuals injured and 15 more unaccounted for, with rescue teams actively searching for survivors.

The incident occurred near the capital, Seoul, with initial reports confirming one death and four injuries, two of them critical. As rescuers delved deeper into the site, additional bodies were discovered, raising the death toll.

Local fire official Kim Jin-young, during a televised briefing, confirmed that many of the missing persons are foreign nationals, including Chinese workers. The missing were last traced via mobile phone signals to the factory's second floor. Although the fire has been largely contained, the exact cause remains under investigation, and 102 workers were present at the time of the disaster.

