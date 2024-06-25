Left Menu

Despair Amid Hope: Ruidoso's Return Post Fire Devastation

Residents return to Ruidoso, New Mexico, after devastating fires left parts of the village in ruins. The mayor warned that some areas remain off-limits as search and rescue teams look for missing persons. The fires claimed at least two lives, destroyed over 1,500 structures, and impacted communication and utilities.

PTI | Newmexico | Updated: 25-06-2024 10:52 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 10:52 IST
As the residents of Ruidoso, New Mexico, begin their solemn return to a village scarred by recent wildfires, Mayor Lynn Crawford issued a stark warning on Monday: several parts of the community remain cordoned off. Search and rescue teams are tirelessly scouring the charred remains of the worst-hit areas, seeking those still unaccounted for after the South Fork and Salt fires.

The two fires, which erupted just days ago, have already claimed two lives, forced thousands to evacuate, and obliterated over 1,500 buildings. Communication has been crippled, as cell service faltered amid the chaos, complicating the search for the 29 still missing. Despite the obstacles, efforts persist, with officials using social media and collaborating with the American Red Cross to confirm the safety of evacuees.

In the aftermath, a determined community finds strength. Relief efforts continue, with temporary housing, food, and supplies distributed to returning residents. President Joe Biden's disaster declaration last Thursday has unlocked crucial funds and resources. Yet, the pathway to full containment and recovery remains daunting. Firefighters anticipate weeks more of work, compounded by the looming threat of flash floods. Despite the overwhelming scope of destruction, Ruidoso's resilience remains unwavering.

