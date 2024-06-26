Tragic Electrocution in Thane: Mentally Unstable Man Dies Near Construction Site

A 35-year-old mentally unstable man tragically lost his life due to electrocution on Tuesday afternoon in Ulhasnagar town, Thane district, Maharashtra. The victim accidentally made contact with an electrified pole while crossing an under-construction drain, where repair work was in progress, confirmed an official from Hill Line police station.

Onlookers rushed the man to a nearby hospital, but medical professionals declared him dead on arrival, according to the police source. The untimely death prompted local residents to immediately inform power authorities, leading to an electricity supply cut in the affected area.

The police have since dispatched the body for postmortem examination at a government hospital and filed a case of accidental death. Further investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)