Tragic Electrocution in Thane: Mentally Unstable Man Dies Near Construction Site

A 35-year-old mentally unstable man died from electrocution while crossing a road in Thane district's Ulhasnagar town. Repair work was underway on the road and sewage line where the accident occurred. He came into contact with an electrified pole and was declared dead at a nearby hospital.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-06-2024 11:49 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 11:49 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old mentally unstable man tragically lost his life due to electrocution on Tuesday afternoon in Ulhasnagar town, Thane district, Maharashtra. The victim accidentally made contact with an electrified pole while crossing an under-construction drain, where repair work was in progress, confirmed an official from Hill Line police station.

Onlookers rushed the man to a nearby hospital, but medical professionals declared him dead on arrival, according to the police source. The untimely death prompted local residents to immediately inform power authorities, leading to an electricity supply cut in the affected area.

The police have since dispatched the body for postmortem examination at a government hospital and filed a case of accidental death. Further investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

