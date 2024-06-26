Karnataka Minister Launches Leopard Safari at Bannerghatta Park

In a significant development, Karnataka Minister for Forests, Ecology, and Environment, Eshwar Khandre, inaugurated a leopard safari at Bannerghatta Biological Park on Wednesday. He emphasized the importance of merging eco-tourism with educational initiatives and asked officials to offer saplings to visitors at discounted rates.

During the inauguration, Khandre highlighted the park's role in both conservation and education, stating that zoos should evolve beyond entertainment to become knowledge hubs. The new safari will allow visitors to observe leopards in a 20-hectare deciduous forest, enhancing their understanding of wildlife and flora.

In addition, Khandre discussed various new projects at the park, including the construction of an elephant feeding center and a skywalk that will connect the zoo with a butterfly park. These initiatives aim to foster a deeper bond between humans and wildlife, as well as to provide better facilities for visitors.

