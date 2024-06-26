Left Menu

Karnataka Minister Launches Leopard Safari at Bannerghatta Park

Karnataka Minister for Forests, Ecology and Environment, Eshwar Khandre, launched a leopard safari at Bannerghatta Biological Park and urged officials to provide saplings at discounted rates. The park aims to combine eco-tourism with afforestation and include development projects like elephant feeding centers, skywalks, and animal enclosures.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-06-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 19:55 IST
Karnataka Minister Launches Leopard Safari at Bannerghatta Park
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Karnataka Minister for Forests, Ecology, and Environment, Eshwar Khandre, inaugurated a leopard safari at Bannerghatta Biological Park on Wednesday. He emphasized the importance of merging eco-tourism with educational initiatives and asked officials to offer saplings to visitors at discounted rates.

During the inauguration, Khandre highlighted the park's role in both conservation and education, stating that zoos should evolve beyond entertainment to become knowledge hubs. The new safari will allow visitors to observe leopards in a 20-hectare deciduous forest, enhancing their understanding of wildlife and flora.

In addition, Khandre discussed various new projects at the park, including the construction of an elephant feeding center and a skywalk that will connect the zoo with a butterfly park. These initiatives aim to foster a deeper bond between humans and wildlife, as well as to provide better facilities for visitors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024