Left Menu

YEIDA Announces Major Developments: New Expo Centre, Theme Parks, Improved Connectivity

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has announced a host of new development projects, including an exhibition-cum-convention centre, an expo mart, theme-based parks, and improved road connectivity to the upcoming Noida International Airport. These initiatives aim to attract industrialists and enhance recreational facilities in the region.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 26-06-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 21:48 IST
YEIDA Announces Major Developments: New Expo Centre, Theme Parks, Improved Connectivity
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) unveiled an array of ambitious projects in its latest board meeting on Wednesday, heralding a new era of growth and connectivity in the Greater Noida region.

Key announcements include the development of a 200-acre exhibition-cum-convention centre near the upcoming Noida International Airport, designed to attract both local and international industrialists. Simultaneously, another 200-acre Expo Mart focused on furniture and handicrafts will further bolster the area's economic fabric.

YEIDA's chairman, Anil Kumar Sagar, emphasized the pivotal role of these initiatives in transforming the region into a global business hub, aided by improved road connectivity projects in collaboration with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024