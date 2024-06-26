YEIDA Announces Major Developments: New Expo Centre, Theme Parks, Improved Connectivity

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) unveiled an array of ambitious projects in its latest board meeting on Wednesday, heralding a new era of growth and connectivity in the Greater Noida region.

Key announcements include the development of a 200-acre exhibition-cum-convention centre near the upcoming Noida International Airport, designed to attract both local and international industrialists. Simultaneously, another 200-acre Expo Mart focused on furniture and handicrafts will further bolster the area's economic fabric.

YEIDA's chairman, Anil Kumar Sagar, emphasized the pivotal role of these initiatives in transforming the region into a global business hub, aided by improved road connectivity projects in collaboration with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

