Gallery Collapse Injures Two in Maharashtra: Swift Response by RDMC and Fire Brigade

Two persons were injured when a portion of a gallery collapsed in Thane, Maharashtra. The incident happened early Thursday morning. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital. Local fire brigade and RDMC personnel promptly arrived at the scene, cleared debris, and evacuated residents, ensuring their safety.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-06-2024 09:11 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 09:11 IST
In the early hours of Thursday, a portion of a gallery collapsed in a two-storey chawl in Thane city, Maharashtra, resulting in two injuries, confirmed a civic official. The calamity struck Dyaneshwar Nagar in Wagle Estate at around 1 am, according to Yasin Tadvi, the chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

''The victims, Vijay Dhoke (27) and Aniket Kamble (24), were present beneath the gallery when it collapsed. They sustained injuries and were quickly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment,'' Tadvi stated.

Upon receiving the alert, local fire brigade units and RDMC team members swiftly responded, reaching the spot to clear the debris. The incident damaged two rooms of the chawl, necessitating the evacuation of residents. The remaining portion of the gallery was subsequently demolished to prevent further accidents.

