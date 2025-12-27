Left Menu

Mumbai Fire Brigade Cracks Down on Safety Violations Ahead of New Year

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 20:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's fire brigade has initiated a crackdown on 79 establishments for violating fire safety norms ahead of the New Year celebrations, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). This forms part of a special safety campaign across the city.

From December 22 to 26, the fire brigade inspected 1,221 establishments, resulting in 20 notices issued and action against 59 others. Four compliant venues also faced action due to excess LPG cylinder storage.

The ongoing drive, targeting venues with large gatherings like hotels and restaurants, is crucial for ensuring public safety during festivities and will extend beyond December 28 as part of routine enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

