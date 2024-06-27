Delhi's Downpour Disrupts Daily Commute: Traffic Chaos Unleashed

Heavy rainfall in the national capital on Thursday caused severe waterlogging and extensive traffic congestion, creating significant inconvenience for commuters.

Traffic police and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi received multiple calls regarding waterlogging, traffic jams, and fallen trees. Areas including Akshardham and NH-48 were particularly affected, with vehicles moving at a crawl.

Residents like Avadesh Mehra from Ghaziabad and Akshita Sharma, who commutes from Gurgaon to central Delhi, reported delays of up to two hours. Social media buzzed with complaints as people experienced heavy traffic on several major routes, including the airport corridor and Peeragarhi. The Municipal Corporation and Public Works Department received numerous calls for waterlogging and fallen trees, highlighting the need for improved infrastructure to handle such downpours.

