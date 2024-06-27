Left Menu

Delhi's Downpour Disrupts Daily Commute: Traffic Chaos Unleashed

Heavy rain in Delhi on Thursday led to severe waterlogging and heavy traffic congestions, inconveniencing many commuters. Various areas, including Akshardham and NH-48, saw painfully slow traffic. Residents and officials reported numerous calls regarding waterlogging and fallen trees. Social media buzzed with accounts of the chaotic traffic conditions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 19:08 IST
Heavy rainfall in the national capital on Thursday caused severe waterlogging and extensive traffic congestion, creating significant inconvenience for commuters.

Traffic police and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi received multiple calls regarding waterlogging, traffic jams, and fallen trees. Areas including Akshardham and NH-48 were particularly affected, with vehicles moving at a crawl.

Residents like Avadesh Mehra from Ghaziabad and Akshita Sharma, who commutes from Gurgaon to central Delhi, reported delays of up to two hours. Social media buzzed with complaints as people experienced heavy traffic on several major routes, including the airport corridor and Peeragarhi. The Municipal Corporation and Public Works Department received numerous calls for waterlogging and fallen trees, highlighting the need for improved infrastructure to handle such downpours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

