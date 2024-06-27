Mumbai's Evening Rains: Relief from Heat but Traffic Chaos Ensues
Mumbai experienced heavy rains on Thursday evening, leading to a significant drop in temperatures but also causing traffic gridlocks, slight train delays, and road water accumulation. Despite an early monsoon arrival on June 9, the past two weeks saw negligible rain. The Meteorological Department forecasts more rain in the next 24 hours.
Mumbai experienced a respite from the sweltering heat as heavy rains lashed the city on Thursday evening, causing temperatures to drop significantly. However, this relief came with its own set of challenges, as traffic snarls were reported across various parts of the city due to waterlogged streets.
The island city recorded 25.22 millimeters of rain, while the eastern suburbs saw 31.44 millimeters and the western suburbs 25.75 millimeters during a 12-hour period ending at 8pm. Suburban train services faced slight delays as well, exacerbating the traffic situation.
Although the monsoon arrived in Mumbai on June 9, rains had been scarce over the preceding fortnight. The India Meteorological Department had forecasted moderate to heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours, with a 'nowcast' warning of intense rain spells in some areas.
