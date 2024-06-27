Mumbai's Evening Rains: Relief from Heat but Traffic Chaos Ensues

Mumbai experienced a respite from the sweltering heat as heavy rains lashed the city on Thursday evening, causing temperatures to drop significantly. However, this relief came with its own set of challenges, as traffic snarls were reported across various parts of the city due to waterlogged streets.

The island city recorded 25.22 millimeters of rain, while the eastern suburbs saw 31.44 millimeters and the western suburbs 25.75 millimeters during a 12-hour period ending at 8pm. Suburban train services faced slight delays as well, exacerbating the traffic situation.

Although the monsoon arrived in Mumbai on June 9, rains had been scarce over the preceding fortnight. The India Meteorological Department had forecasted moderate to heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours, with a 'nowcast' warning of intense rain spells in some areas.

