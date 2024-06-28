Left Menu

Roof Collapse at Delhi Airport Terminal-1 Injures Three Amid Heavy Rains

Three individuals sustained injuries when a section of the roof at Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed due to heavy rains. One person remains trapped under the debris, and fire department personnel are conducting rescue operations. Multiple vehicles were damaged in the incident, which occurred early Friday morning.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 06:54 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 06:54 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events early Friday morning, a section of the roof at Delhi Airport's Terminal-1 gave way, injuring three individuals. The collapse, attributed to heavy rainfall, caused considerable damage to parked cars, including taxis. Emergency responders from the Delhi Fire Services are currently engaged in a rescue operation to free an individual trapped beneath the debris.

The Delhi Fire Services reported receiving the emergency call around 5:30 am, prompting an immediate response. The injured have been attended to, while efforts continue to address the extensive damage caused by the incident.

This unfortunate event has raised concerns over the airport's infrastructure capabilities to withstand severe weather conditions. Further details related to the rescue operations and investigation into the cause of the collapse are still awaited.

