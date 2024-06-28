Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Karnataka: 13 Killed in Mini-Bus Crash

A devastating accident in Karnataka's Haveri district left at least 13 dead and two critically injured when a mini-bus collided with a stationary truck. The victims were returning from a pilgrimage. Officials suggest the driver might have fallen asleep at the wheel.

PTI | Haveri | Updated: 28-06-2024 08:22 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 08:22 IST
A devastating accident early Friday in Karnataka's Haveri district has claimed the lives of at least 13 individuals and left two others critically injured, according to officials.

Authorities reported that the victims, hailing from Shivamogga, were on their way back from a pilgrimage to Savadatti in Belagavi district to pay homage to Goddess Yallamma.

Police stated that the injured individuals have been rushed to a nearby hospital where their condition remains serious. Preliminary investigations suggest that the crash occurred because the bus driver fell asleep at the wheel.

