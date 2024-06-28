Delhi Deluged: Heavy Rains Cause Havoc, Terminal Roof Collapses

Heavy rains lashed Delhi early Friday, leading to severe waterlogging across the national capital and causing a portion of the roof of Terminal-1 at Delhi airport to collapse.

The Safdarjung weather station reported 153.7 mm of rainfall starting around 3 am. Social media flooded with videos and photos showing vehicles stuck on inundated roads and extensive traffic snarls.

The traffic police, in a post on X, stated, 'Traffic is affected on Outer Ring Road in both carriageways from Shantivan towards ISBT and vice-versa due to waterlogging near Y-Point Saleemgarh and Nigambodh Ghat. Kindly plan your journey accordingly.' Several areas including ITO, Vir Banda Bairagi Marg, and Dhaula Kuan also faced significant disruptions due to waterlogging.

According to the India Meteorological Department, very heavy rain is defined as rainfall amounting to between 124.5 and 244.4 mm in a day. In the unfortunate Delhi airport incident, one person died and five were injured due to the roof collapse, as confirmed by Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials.

