Powerful Earthquake Strikes Peru Coastline
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit near the coast of Peru on Friday, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), causing significant concern for the affected regions.
Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2024 11:18 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 11:18 IST
