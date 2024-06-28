Left Menu

PETA Calls for Sanctuary for Kerala's Captive Elephants Following Mahout's Tragic Death

Following the tragic killing of a mahout by an elephant named Lakshmi at an illegal park in Kerala, PETA urges the state's wildlife department to rehabilitate the pachyderm at a sanctuary. PETA also calls for the closure of all illegal safari parks and rehabilitation of captive elephants.

PTI | Idukki | Updated: 28-06-2024 14:55 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
In the wake of a mahout's tragic death caused by an elephant named Lakshmi at an unauthorized park in Kerala, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has issued an urgent plea to the state's wildlife department. They are calling for the immediate rehabilitation of the elephant in a sanctuary.

PETA India, in a press release, emphasized the necessity for the permanent closure of all illegal safari parks in Kerala and the rehabilitation of elephants held captive there. The organization explains that years of being chained, bullied, and threatened with weapons drive elephants to attack in fear and frustration.

'PETA India is appealing to the chief wildlife warden to immediately protect Lakshmi and humans who may encounter her by sending her to a sanctuary for care and to shut all illegal parks that dangerously force elephants to carry tourists,' stated Khushboo Gupta, PETA India Director of Advocacy.

