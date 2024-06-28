Delhi Battles Record Rainfall: 24-Hour Control Room Established

Delhi's government has established a 24-hour control room to monitor the waterlogging situation after the national capital received record-breaking rainfall, Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj announced on Friday. The rainfall, the highest in a single day of June in 88 years, led to significant flooding and disruptions.

Following the morning downpour, Bharadwaj and his ministerial colleagues Atishi, Gopal Rai, and Imran Hussain convened an emergency meeting to assess the situation. The downpour caused severe waterlogging across the city and halted traffic in numerous areas. Tragically, a section of the roof at Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed, resulting in one fatality and six injuries.

Senior officials at the PWD headquarters will manage the round-the-clock control room. The Delhi government has also introduced a WhatsApp chatbot number (8130188222) and a helpline number (1800110093) to aid residents in reporting waterlogging issues. Concurrently, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena reviewed the situation, ordering the establishment of an emergency control room and the deployment of static pumps. Meetings emphasized the importance of coordination between civic agencies and rapid response to alleviate the flooding.

