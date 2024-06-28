Left Menu

Delhi Battles Record Rainfall: 24-Hour Control Room Established

Amid record-breaking rainfall, Delhi's government has set up a 24-hour control room to monitor waterlogging. An emergency meeting was held after heavy rains caused significant disruptions and casualties. Officials are on high alert, with WhatsApp and helpline numbers available for complaints. Coordination with various agencies is being emphasized for effective response.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 18:06 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 18:06 IST
Delhi Battles Record Rainfall: 24-Hour Control Room Established
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's government has established a 24-hour control room to monitor the waterlogging situation after the national capital received record-breaking rainfall, Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj announced on Friday. The rainfall, the highest in a single day of June in 88 years, led to significant flooding and disruptions.

Following the morning downpour, Bharadwaj and his ministerial colleagues Atishi, Gopal Rai, and Imran Hussain convened an emergency meeting to assess the situation. The downpour caused severe waterlogging across the city and halted traffic in numerous areas. Tragically, a section of the roof at Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed, resulting in one fatality and six injuries.

Senior officials at the PWD headquarters will manage the round-the-clock control room. The Delhi government has also introduced a WhatsApp chatbot number (8130188222) and a helpline number (1800110093) to aid residents in reporting waterlogging issues. Concurrently, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena reviewed the situation, ordering the establishment of an emergency control room and the deployment of static pumps. Meetings emphasized the importance of coordination between civic agencies and rapid response to alleviate the flooding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024