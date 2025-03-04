Jakarta Deluged: Thousands Evacuated Amid Severe Flooding

In Jakarta, severe floods have forced the evacuation of thousands as continuous torrential rains batter the region. Heavy rains, which began on Monday, triggered up to 3-meter high floods in areas of the city, prompting officials to block roads and report significant damage to infrastructure.

Governor Pramono Anung has elevated the alert status to near-critical levels and directed local authorities to activate water pumps and conduct weather modification operations. This involves shooting salt flares into clouds to trigger rainfall before it reaches land.

In Bekasi, a nearby town, floodwaters entered a hospital, causing power outages and forcing patient evacuations. Rescuers used rubber boats to transport stranded residents. The national weather agency forecasts more rain in the coming days, emphasizing the need for preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)