Left Menu

Jakarta Deluged: Thousands Evacuated Amid Severe Flooding

Severe flooding in Jakarta has led to the evacuation of thousands as torrential rains continue unabated. Authorities have raised the alert level and initiated weather modification efforts to mitigate the rising water levels. Local infrastructure, including hospitals and homes, has been significantly impacted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 18:29 IST
Jakarta Deluged: Thousands Evacuated Amid Severe Flooding

In Jakarta, severe floods have forced the evacuation of thousands as continuous torrential rains batter the region. Heavy rains, which began on Monday, triggered up to 3-meter high floods in areas of the city, prompting officials to block roads and report significant damage to infrastructure.

Governor Pramono Anung has elevated the alert status to near-critical levels and directed local authorities to activate water pumps and conduct weather modification operations. This involves shooting salt flares into clouds to trigger rainfall before it reaches land.

In Bekasi, a nearby town, floodwaters entered a hospital, causing power outages and forcing patient evacuations. Rescuers used rubber boats to transport stranded residents. The national weather agency forecasts more rain in the coming days, emphasizing the need for preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025