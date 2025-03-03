Amazon's AI Strategy to Combat Flooding in Aragon
Amazon plans to deploy AI technology to mitigate flood risks in Aragon, Spain, alongside a major investment in data centers. Utilizing AI and modern infrastructure, AWS aims to enhance agricultural water use and enable early flood warnings, particularly benefiting Zaragoza, a city prone to flooding from the Ebro River.
- Country:
- Spain
Amazon's cloud computing division, AWS, announced plans to utilize artificial intelligence to address flood risks in the northeastern Spanish region of Aragon. This initiative coincides with the company's significant investment in data centers within the area.
In addition to its €15.7 billion investment in expanding cloud infrastructure, AWS will allocate €17.2 million to modernize key infrastructure and optimize water use through AI. This comes four months after major floods affected Valencia, highlighting the urgency.
Combining real-time data collection, advanced sensor networks, and AI analysis, AWS intends to launch an early warning system in Zaragoza. This system will monitor weather and water flow, assisting in proactive flood risk management, especially in vulnerable areas like the Death Ravine.
