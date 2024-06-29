Left Menu

Tragic Wall Collapse Claims Lives Amid Delhi's Torrential Rains

Three labourers were found dead under the rubble of a collapsed wall at a construction site in Vasant Vihar, Delhi. The incident, reported amid heavy rains, raises the death toll from rain-related incidents in the city to eight. Search and rescue operations continue to ensure no one else is trapped.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 09:53 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Three labourers were tragically found dead on Saturday following the collapse of a wall at a construction site in Delhi's Vasant Vihar area, officials confirmed. The incident, catalyzed by heavy rainfall, brings the city's death toll from rain-related incidents to eight.

The under-construction wall caved in on Friday, with the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) receiving an emergency call around 5:30 am. Cranes were utilized to clear debris while water was pumped out from the foundation pit to retrieve the bodies.

A rigorous search operation is ongoing, involving teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and local civic agencies to ensure no other individuals remain trapped under the rubble.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

