World's Largest Soccer Shirt Collection

Brazilian Cassio Brandao holds the Guinness World Records title for the world's largest collection of soccer shirts. The Google employee has amassed 6,101 shirts since 2000, including rare jerseys from Pele and a 1998 World Cup shirt signed by Ronaldo.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 18:30 IST
Soccer-6,101 pieces of history: Brazilian owns world's largest shirt collection

Brazilian Cassio Brandao walks through rooms filled with clothes racks that in April made him a Guinness World Records title holder as the owner of the world's largest collection of soccer shirts. From rare Pele jerseys to a 1998 World Cup shirt signed by Ronaldo, the 41-year-old Google employee has amassed a total 6,101 shirts since he started collecting them in 2000.

