Punjab Farmers Persist with Harmful Paddy Cultivation Despite Environmental Warnings

A recent survey has highlighted a persistent environmental issue among Punjab farmers: the continued cultivation of the long-duration and water-intensive paddy variety Pusa 44. This, despite the state's de-notification of the variety due to its detrimental environmental effects.

Conducted by the Delhi-based think tank Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), the survey revealed that 36% of farmers in 11 Punjab districts grew Pusa 44 in Kharif 2022 owing to its high yield. These districts also reported the highest stubble-burning incidents, further exacerbating the region's air quality problems.

Kurinji Kemanth, Programme Associate at CEEW, underscored that agricultural subsidies for electricity and fertilisers incentivize farmers to overlook the variety's harmful environmental impact. Although the Punjab government has promoted short-duration varieties to combat groundwater depletion and stubble burning, Pusa 44 remains in circulation through private seed dealers.

Experts stress the need for the timely deployment and widespread adoption of effective crop residue management techniques to mitigate the environmental damage and economic losses caused by stubble burning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)