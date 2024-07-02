Rajasthan's Rainfall Patterns: Light Showers to Heavy Downpour

Light to moderate rain was recorded across parts of Rajasthan, while some regions experienced heavy downpours, according to the meteorological centre reported on Tuesday.

Dungrana in Hanumangarh recorded 77 mm of rainfall, the highest in the state over the past 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Tuesday, said meteorological centre spokesperson Radheshyam Sharma.

During this period, Badi in Dholpur received 42 mm of rainfall, Veja in Dungarpur 34 mm, Ramgarh Shekhawatan in Sikar 30 mm, Dhambola in Dungarpur 27 mm, and Churu 29 mm. Various other locations recorded rainfall between 1 and 17 mm.

From 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, Mount Abu reported the highest rainfall of 7 mm in the state, followed by 5 mm in Churu, and 1.5 mm in Anta in Baran, the spokesperson said.

Sriganganagar marked the highest temperature in the state on Tuesday with a maximum of 43.2 degrees Celsius. Bikaner recorded a high of 41.7 degrees Celsius, Jaisalmer 41.1 degrees Celsius, Phalodi 40 degrees Celsius, Barmer 39.6 degrees Celsius, and Jodhpur 38.2 degrees Celsius, Sharma added.

Other areas in the state recorded maximum temperatures between 36.5 degrees Celsius and 27.6 degrees Celsius. Last night, most places in the state recorded temperatures from 31.2 degrees Celsius to 22 degrees Celsius.

Sharma said rain activity will persist in some regions of Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, and Udaipur divisions of eastern Rajasthan, with heavy rain likely in one or two places in the Bharatpur division in the coming days.

There is also a likelihood of rain in parts of the Bikaner division in western Rajasthan in the next couple of days.

Light rain is possible at sporadic spots in the Jodhpur division and border areas. The weather is predicted to remain predominantly dry in the remaining parts, the spokesperson noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)