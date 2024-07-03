Mumbai's Green Revolution: International-Standard 'Mumbai Central Public Park' in the Making

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has entered into a landmark agreement, leasing 91 acres of the Mahalaxmi Racecourse land to the Royal Western India Turf Club Ltd (RWITC) for 30 years. The move is a significant step towards the creation of an international-standard 'Mumbai Central Public Park,' BMC officials announced on Wednesday.

Located on approximately 300 acres, the park is set to transform Mumbai's green landscape. Officials signed the agreement at Varsha bungalow, the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The lease will take effect between June 1, 2024, and May 31, 2053.

The BMC has been working to reclaim the land, emphasizing public welfare after the previous lease expired. The Maharashtra government has allocated a total of 120 acres from the Mahalaxmi Racecourse land to the BMC. Additionally, the park will also include 175 acres from the Mumbai Coastal Road Project, adjacent to the racecourse premises.

