Atishi Takes Charge: Monitoring Delhi's Monsoon Control Room
Delhi PWD Minister Atishi inspected the centralised monsoon control room, ensuring proactive responses to waterlogging issues across the city. She tracked maintenance vehicle deployments via GPS, instructed officials to report on problematic areas, and emphasized the Kejriwal government's commitment to resolving monsoon challenges swiftly.
In a demonstration of hands-on leadership, Delhi PWD Minister Atishi on Wednesday inspected the centralised monsoon control room at the department's headquarters. The control room actively monitors severely waterlogged areas across the city through CCTV surveillance.
Atishi personally oversaw the tracking of waterlogging complaints, cross-checking real-time data with reports from the ground. She also tracked the deployment of maintenance vehicles via GPS to ensure swift responses to drainage issues. During her visit, she directed officials to compile a detailed report on the waterlogged areas faced on Wednesday and the remedial actions taken.
Emphasizing the Kejriwal government's efforts, Atishi remarked that every necessary step was being undertaken to address monsoon-induced waterlogging. She noted the significant role of the control room in mitigating these challenges through modern technology, bolstering the PWD's response capabilities.
