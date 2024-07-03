Left Menu

Atishi Takes Charge: Monitoring Delhi's Monsoon Control Room

Delhi PWD Minister Atishi inspected the centralised monsoon control room, ensuring proactive responses to waterlogging issues across the city. She tracked maintenance vehicle deployments via GPS, instructed officials to report on problematic areas, and emphasized the Kejriwal government's commitment to resolving monsoon challenges swiftly.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 19:44 IST
Atishi Takes Charge: Monitoring Delhi's Monsoon Control Room
Atishi
  • Country:
  • India

In a demonstration of hands-on leadership, Delhi PWD Minister Atishi on Wednesday inspected the centralised monsoon control room at the department's headquarters. The control room actively monitors severely waterlogged areas across the city through CCTV surveillance.

Atishi personally oversaw the tracking of waterlogging complaints, cross-checking real-time data with reports from the ground. She also tracked the deployment of maintenance vehicles via GPS to ensure swift responses to drainage issues. During her visit, she directed officials to compile a detailed report on the waterlogged areas faced on Wednesday and the remedial actions taken.

Emphasizing the Kejriwal government's efforts, Atishi remarked that every necessary step was being undertaken to address monsoon-induced waterlogging. She noted the significant role of the control room in mitigating these challenges through modern technology, bolstering the PWD's response capabilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024