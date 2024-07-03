Left Menu

NDMA Experts Survey Landslide-Hit Sikkim: Infrastructure Damage & Long-Term Solutions

A team from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) conducted a survey in Sikkim's Mangan district, identifying key factors behind recent landslides. Accompanied by Sikkim State officials, they examined the damage and engaged with locals to ensure long-term solutions. A comprehensive report will be submitted to address the issue.

A team of experts from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Wednesday conducted a comprehensive survey of the landslide-affected areas in Sikkim's Mangan district, officials stated.

Led by Deputy Commandant Rajat Malhotra and accompanied by officials of the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA), the NDMA team visited the severely affected areas of Mangshila, Naga, Sanklang, and Phidang.

After thorough inspections, the team identified heavy rainfall, steep slopes, challenging topography, and unstable soil composition as the primary causes of the landslides in this strategically crucial region of north Sikkim.

Significant damage to infrastructure, including roads, houses, and agricultural land, was recorded. The landslides have also displaced local residents and severely impacted the local economy and livelihoods.

During their visit, NDMA officials interacted with residents, noting their grievances, and assured them of formulating long-term solutions. District Magistrate Anant Jain briefed the team on the disaster's overall situation and emphasized considering previous reports to grasp the disaster's gravity fully.

A comprehensive report will be prepared and submitted to higher authorities and the ministry to aid in developing a long-term plan to address the issue. Last month's torrential downpour in Mangan district left around 1,500 tourists stranded for a week and resulted in six fatalities.

