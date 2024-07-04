Wildfire Surge Forces Mass Evacuations in Northern California Amid Extreme Heat

Firefighters lined roads to keep flames from reaching homes as helicopters dropped water on a growing wildfire Wednesday in Northern California that has forced at least 26,000 people to evacuate, as the state sweltered under extreme heat.

The Thompson fire broke out before noon Tuesday about 70 miles (110 kilometres) north of Sacramento, near the city of Oroville in Butte County. It sent up a huge plume of smoke that could be seen from space as it grew to more than 5.5 square miles (14 square kilometres). There was no containment at the time.

By Wednesday afternoon, Oroville Mayor David Pittman noted a "significant drop in the fire activity," raising hopes that some residents could soon return home. Firefighters were working intensively to build containment lines along the northern side, which presented significant challenges due to steep terrain.

Meanwhile, a new fire erupted Wednesday afternoon about 5 miles (8 kilometres) south of Oroville, prompting fresh evacuations near Palermo. Named the Grubbs Fire, this blaze also lacked containment. According to Cal Fire, over a dozen other fires, mostly small, were active across the state.

The Basin Fire, the state's largest, spanned nearly 22 square miles (57 square kilometers) in the Sierra National Forest, with 26% containment. In Oroville, a state of emergency was declared Tuesday night, and evacuation centers were established. The evacuation zone expanded into foothills and rural areas beyond the city, affecting nearly 20,000 people. Authorities reminded residents that fireworks are banned in most of Butte County.

No immediate official reports on property losses were available. An Associated Press photographer observed fire destroying three suburban-style homes in Oroville. Gusty winds spread flames that ignited dry grass around Lake Oroville. Residents watched the orange glow from hillsides at night, while aircraft conducted water drops to prevent further spread. A fire crew saved a home as farm animals fled to safety.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Red flag warnings for critical fire weather conditions, including gusty winds and low humidity levels, were in effect during the outbreak. Butte County Cal Fire unit chief Garrett Sjolund emphasized that current conditions are unlike those of the previous two summers: "The fuels are very dense, brush is dry. And as you can see, any wind will, move a fire out very quickly." These conditions led Pacific Gas and Electric to implement targeted power shutoffs in some Northern California counties to prevent ignition from downed or damaged wires.

Hot conditions and triple digit temperatures are expected to continue into next week. Authorities stressed the legal repercussions of using fireworks during the Fourth of July holiday. "Don't be an idiot, cause a fire and create more problems for us," said Butte County Sheriff Kory L. Honea. "No one in the community is going to want that. And we certainly don't want this.''

Governor Gavin Newsom announced federal funding approval for firefighting efforts. The State Operations Center has been activated to coordinate the response, dispatch mutual aid, and support affected communities.

In Southern California, Joshua Tree National Park officials closed Covington Flats due to extreme fire risk after abundant spring rains led to dry grass. A fire in June burned 1.6 square miles (4.14 square kilometres) of Joshua trees and desert tortoise habitat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)