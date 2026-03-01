India's 'Beat the Heat' Initiative: Combating Extreme Heat with Sustainable Cooling Solutions

As India prepares for an unusually hot summer, concerns rise for vulnerable populations like the elderly, children, and outdoor workers who risk severe health impacts. According to the India Meteorological Department, most regions will experience above-average heatwave days.

Martin Krause, UNEP's Climate Change Division Director, stresses that cooling access should not be a privilege but a necessity for health and dignity. Krause highlights affordable solutions such as heat action plans, early warning systems, and improved urban planning to protect vulnerable groups exposed to extreme heat.

The 'Beat the Heat' initiative, endorsed by the UNEP's 'Cool Coalition,' is set to introduce sustainable cooling solutions across Indian cities. This global push aims to translate climate pledges into action, with over 230 cities worldwide participating, including 44 cities in India.