Left Menu

India's 'Beat the Heat' Initiative: Combating Extreme Heat with Sustainable Cooling Solutions

India faces a hotter-than-usual summer, posing health risks to vulnerable groups. UNEP's Martin Krause emphasizes equitable cooling access as essential for dignity and health. The 'Beat the Heat' initiative, part of a global effort, promotes sustainable solutions in urban areas to combat climate-induced heat stress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 14:43 IST
India's 'Beat the Heat' Initiative: Combating Extreme Heat with Sustainable Cooling Solutions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As India prepares for an unusually hot summer, concerns rise for vulnerable populations like the elderly, children, and outdoor workers who risk severe health impacts. According to the India Meteorological Department, most regions will experience above-average heatwave days.

Martin Krause, UNEP's Climate Change Division Director, stresses that cooling access should not be a privilege but a necessity for health and dignity. Krause highlights affordable solutions such as heat action plans, early warning systems, and improved urban planning to protect vulnerable groups exposed to extreme heat.

The 'Beat the Heat' initiative, endorsed by the UNEP's 'Cool Coalition,' is set to introduce sustainable cooling solutions across Indian cities. This global push aims to translate climate pledges into action, with over 230 cities worldwide participating, including 44 cities in India.

TRENDING

1
'Over 4,000 km of highways built in TN since 2014, today happy to lay foundation stones for 2 major NH projects,' says PM Modi in Madurai.

'Over 4,000 km of highways built in TN since 2014, today happy to lay founda...

 India
2
Stranded in the UAE: Flight Cancellations Hit Madhya Pradesh Travelers Amid West Asia Conflict

Stranded in the UAE: Flight Cancellations Hit Madhya Pradesh Travelers Amid ...

 India
3
Over last decade, Railways undergone historic transformation: PM Modi in Madurai.

Over last decade, Railways undergone historic transformation: PM Modi in Mad...

 India
4
Alireza Arafi Joins Iran's Leadership Council

Alireza Arafi Joins Iran's Leadership Council

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026