Left Menu

Severe Flooding Claims 17 Animals in Kaziranga National Park

Severe flooding in Kaziranga National Park has resulted in the death of 17 animals, while 72 have been rescued. Eleven hog deer died due to drowning, with others succumbing during treatment. The forest officials are working tirelessly to treat and release the surviving animals, facing considerable challenges as many camps remain inundated.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-07-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 13:09 IST
Severe Flooding Claims 17 Animals in Kaziranga National Park
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Severe flooding inside Kaziranga National Park has claimed the lives of 17 animals, an official confirmed on Thursday. Among the casualties, 11 hog deer drowned, and five succumbed during treatment.

Forest officials have successfully rescued 63 hog deer, two otters, two sambars, one scop owl, one rhino calf, one Indian hare, and one jungle cat. Currently, 26 of these animals are under treatment, with 29 others released post-recovery.

Out of the 233 camps situated in the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, 141 remain inundated, impacting the efforts of the forest personnel who conduct patrols for protecting the park's flora and fauna. Prohibitory orders restricting vehicular traffic speed on NH-37 have been implemented to mitigate further disruption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024