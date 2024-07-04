Severe Flooding Claims 17 Animals in Kaziranga National Park

Severe flooding inside Kaziranga National Park has claimed the lives of 17 animals, an official confirmed on Thursday. Among the casualties, 11 hog deer drowned, and five succumbed during treatment.

Forest officials have successfully rescued 63 hog deer, two otters, two sambars, one scop owl, one rhino calf, one Indian hare, and one jungle cat. Currently, 26 of these animals are under treatment, with 29 others released post-recovery.

Out of the 233 camps situated in the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, 141 remain inundated, impacting the efforts of the forest personnel who conduct patrols for protecting the park's flora and fauna. Prohibitory orders restricting vehicular traffic speed on NH-37 have been implemented to mitigate further disruption.

