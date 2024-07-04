Severe Flooding Claims 17 Animals in Kaziranga National Park
Severe flooding in Kaziranga National Park has resulted in the death of 17 animals, while 72 have been rescued. Eleven hog deer died due to drowning, with others succumbing during treatment. The forest officials are working tirelessly to treat and release the surviving animals, facing considerable challenges as many camps remain inundated.
- Country:
- India
Severe flooding inside Kaziranga National Park has claimed the lives of 17 animals, an official confirmed on Thursday. Among the casualties, 11 hog deer drowned, and five succumbed during treatment.
Forest officials have successfully rescued 63 hog deer, two otters, two sambars, one scop owl, one rhino calf, one Indian hare, and one jungle cat. Currently, 26 of these animals are under treatment, with 29 others released post-recovery.
Out of the 233 camps situated in the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, 141 remain inundated, impacting the efforts of the forest personnel who conduct patrols for protecting the park's flora and fauna. Prohibitory orders restricting vehicular traffic speed on NH-37 have been implemented to mitigate further disruption.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Fire Engulfs Hollong Bungalow in Jaldapara National Park
Guwahati Refinery Boosts Healthcare in Assam's Darrang District
Tragic Landslide in Assam Claims Five Lives Amidst Torrential Rains
Probe Ordered into Hollong Bungalow Blaze in Jaldapara National Park
Twist in Assam Murder Mystery: Local BJP Leader Declared Absconding Accused