Delhi Zoo Embraces Ayurveda for Monsoon Animal Care

As the monsoon season sets in, authorities at the Delhi Zoo are embracing traditional ayurvedic methods to ensure the health and well-being of their animal inhabitants. Remedies like neem oil, turmeric, and quicklime are being employed to combat infections and insect bites.

"The monsoon has entered the capital, and we have to take all necessary measures to keep the animals healthy and safe during this season. We will use some Indian home remedies like neem oil, which will help protect the animals from common biting insects, including mosquitoes, biting midges, and fleas," said Delhi Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar.

Recent heavy rains in Delhi, with the highest rainfall in June since 1936, have affected the zoo's infrastructure, causing waterlogging and even a power failure. To address these issues, the zoo is installing barriers, elevated platforms, and an additional generator dedicated to critical functions.

