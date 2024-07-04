Left Menu

Delhi Zoo Embraces Ayurveda for Monsoon Animal Care

Delhi Zoo is adopting ayurvedic practices such as neem oil, turmeric, and quicklime to keep animals healthy during the rainy season. These methods aim to prevent bacterial and viral infections. After recent heavy rains, the zoo is also taking measures to safeguard its infrastructure and ensure animal safety.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 16:43 IST
Delhi Zoo Embraces Ayurveda for Monsoon Animal Care
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

As the monsoon season sets in, authorities at the Delhi Zoo are embracing traditional ayurvedic methods to ensure the health and well-being of their animal inhabitants. Remedies like neem oil, turmeric, and quicklime are being employed to combat infections and insect bites.

"The monsoon has entered the capital, and we have to take all necessary measures to keep the animals healthy and safe during this season. We will use some Indian home remedies like neem oil, which will help protect the animals from common biting insects, including mosquitoes, biting midges, and fleas," said Delhi Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar.

Recent heavy rains in Delhi, with the highest rainfall in June since 1936, have affected the zoo's infrastructure, causing waterlogging and even a power failure. To address these issues, the zoo is installing barriers, elevated platforms, and an additional generator dedicated to critical functions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
3
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024